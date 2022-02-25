Ukraine crisis: Tensed parents of MBBS students from Ludhiana wait for update

Ludhiana’s Dugri based couple Ashwani Bhatia and Sukanya Bhatia were glued to television, watching news updates regarding Russia-Ukraine war worrying for their daughter Bhanvi Bhatia who studies in Ukraine. She has been pursuing MBBS at Kharkov.

“My daughter is a third year MBBS student in Ukraine and she was to return India on February 26 through chartered flight,” said Sukanya Bhatia, who was nervous because she was unable to speak to her daughter Thursday as internet services in Ukraine were shut down.

She said that she had last spoken to her daughter on Wednesday via video calling and her daughter said that she will return to India on February 26, “but today I saw news of the TV that all flights have cancelled after Russia bombed the airstrip and cities in Ukraine. Moreover, the internet facility over there has been shut down due to which I am not able to contact her. So, I am tensed and request the Indian government to immediately act and rescue the people stranded over there,” she said.

Baljit Kaur said that her daughter Gursheel Kaur is second year MBBS student in Ukraine and she is worried for her return. “Though I was in panic initially, I was relieved after speaking to her. She and her classmates are taking care of each other. But we are trying for her earliest return,” she said.

Likewise, nearly 15000 students from across India are stranded in Ukraine where they have been pursuing higher studies. Puneet Singh Chandok from Indian World Forum said that as per the reports received from the Embassy of India in Kyiv, over 15000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine in various regions. “The Embassy of India has written has written to the President of Ukraine to ensure safety of Indian students till they are not evacuated. They have also been urged to provide food and water to students till they are not evacuated,” he said.