Tense outside as BJP leader detained

MOMENTS AFTER the information spread about the invalidity of an Aam Adami Party (AAP) councillor’s vote paving the way for BJP’s Sarabjit Kaur to win the Mayoral elections, hundreds of AAP supporters protested outside the MC office on Saturday. AAP supporters raised anti-BJP slogans and accused the Chandigarh administration of collusion with the BJP.

“The officers, who were supervising the mayoral election process, played the trick. They deliberately invalidated the vote of an AAP councillor. BJP was exposed in this election. Chandigarh has given a clear cut mandate to AAP in the civic body elections but it is a mockery of the system as all three posts including the mayor, deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor have gone to BJP”, Sudhir Kashyap, an AAP supporter from Kajheri area, said.

AAP Co-Incharge, Pradeep Chabra, said, “This is cheating the people of Chandigarh. People will never forgive BJP for their misdeeds. AAP is in the majority. When BJP failed to buy our councillors, they twisted the election process.” Meanwhile, angry AAP supporters tried to barge into the MC building and climb the main gate but were prevented by the standing police personnel. Over 200 police personnel including four SHOs were deputed for maintaining the law and order situation inside and outside the MC building. Tense moments were witnessed when a BJP leader, Pappu Shukla, who had contested in MC election from Ward number-15 but lost, countered the AAP protesters and engaged in verbal arguments with them. Pappu Shukla was accompanied by his supporters. Meanwhile, Pappu Shukla also indulged in heated arguments with the police personnel .