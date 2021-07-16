Tennis Academy ‘Molestation’ case: Victim’s father moves court, seeks FIR against 3 CLTA officials for ‘shielding accused’

The complainant has alleged that the three accused are responsible for criminal intimidation, defamation and character assassination of the victim with an intention to insult her.

A Mohali resident whose minor daughter was allegedly sexually harassed by five male trainees (juveniles) of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) in 2019, has moved the district court seeking an FIR against three CLTA officials for allegedly shielding the trainees and abetting the crime against the minor.

The victim’s father has registered a complaint under section 156 (3) of the CrPC. The matter is scheduled for hearing at the district court on July 19.

The complainant has sought directions from the court to order an FIR against Meghraj (COO), Romen Singh (chief coach) and Jai Singh Gill (former president) of CLTA under sections of the POCSO Act, 2012, read with section 499, 500, 506, 509 and 166 A, besides section 120 B of the IPC.

The complainant has alleged that the three accused are responsible for criminal intimidation, defamation and character assassination of the victim with an intention to insult her.

It has also been alleged that when the incident of molestation took place, the three respondents pressurised the victim to withdraw the allegations and complaints against the juveniles.

“…in the final report would show that the Investigating Officer has recorded that offences under Section 21, 499, 500 and 506 are prima-facie made out against the aforesaid persons/respondents, but in a strange manner, she further records that since the offences are non-cognizable, the complainant was suggested to file a complaint in the Competent Court…,” submitted the complainant.

The case was registered on the complaint of the 16-year-old girl’s father, who accused the five male trainees (juveniles) of misbehaving with her and harassing her at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10. In the complaint, the victim’s father has also levelled allegations against the CLTA senior management, accusing them of shielding the juveniles.