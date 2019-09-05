Tennis Academy Molestation Case: 5 juveniles move anticipatory bail, hearing scheduled for Sept 7, following PIL in SC

Five juvenile trainees of CLTA-CHART (Chandigarh Academy of Rural Tennis) who have been booked for allegedly molesting three girl tennis players at the Sector 10 tennis academy, have moved to district court seeking anticipatory bail.

The ADJ Poonam R Joshi has scheduled the matter for hearing on September 7, as a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) related to the molestation case has been filed at the Supreme Court in Delhi, which is scheduled for hearing on September 6.

The PIL, however, has been filed in the apex court by Surinder Mittal, resident of Punjab, who runs an NGO. Mittal in his application submitted to the Chief Justice of India, has mentioned that ‘he read the matter in newspapers.

Though FIR has already been lodged under the POCSO Act on 17th August, 2019 but unfortunately no further action or no arrest is being made by Chandigarh Police. Mittal has further pleaded that this is a very serious and sensitive matter as Chandigarh Police has not taken any lesson from Unnao incident and are still waiting for some kind of bad incident to happen.’

As per the case, the FIR against the accused boys was registered at the Sector 3 Police Station, Chandigarh under IPC sections 354, 354 A, 354 D related to sexual abuse and 506 – related to criminal intimidation and various sections under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012).

The case was registered on the complaint of the 16-year-old girl’s father, who accused the five male trainees (all minors) of misbehaving with her and harassing her at the CLTA complex in Sector 10. In the complaint, submitted in the last week of July, the victim’s father had also levelled allegations against the CLTA senior management, accusing them of shielding the boys.