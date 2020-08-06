Tender floated for pilot project of 24×7 water supply in Manimajra

This is the second time that the Smart City Limited is floating this tender. (Representational) This is the second time that the Smart City Limited is floating this tender. (Representational)

Finally, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited has floated a tender for the ambitious pilot project of 24×7 water supply in Manimajra. The project is to cost Rs 162.90 crore. Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav, who is also CEO of Smart City Limited, said that the work will begin by September-end.

According to the detailed tender notice, the earnest money deposit amount in this project will be Rs 1.72 crore.

The scope of the project “Work for 24×7 Water Supply (Pilot) Project under Smart City Mission in Manimajra” consists of retrofitting of existing network, laying of new network, including civil, electro-mechanical, instrumentation, smart water metering, SCADA on EPC mode and operation & maintenance for 15 years.

The Smart City Limited said bidding will be conducted through international competitive bidding procedures for procurement, and are open to bidders from eligible source countries.

CEO Yadav told The Indian Express that if bidders come within the technical and financial scope, work will begin by September-end. “We are hopeful, work will begin by September-end if we get bidders,” he said.

The completion time for this project is 24 months which will include three months for trial run plus 15 years of O&M.

This is the second time that the Smart City Limited is floating this tender. Earlier, the tender was floated but no bidders came forward. Yadav said that this time they are hopeful of getting bidders. This work of 24×7 supply to the Manimajra belt will be funded by the Smart City.

24×7 supply for city to be funded by French Bank

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has sought a loan of Rs 550 crore from the French development bank, AFD (Agence française de développement), to execute the pan-city 24X7 water supply project.

CEO of Smart City K K Yadav said that they had a meeting with the ministry and the French bank officials also in this regard and they are waiting for final approval. “We just had a video conference with the officials of ministry and the French bank. It will be done shortly,” he said.

