Tender floated for developing sports infrastructure at Chandigarh govt schools

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited will be “developing minor sports infrastructure” at some of its government schools.

The project will be carried out at a total cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

A tender in this regard has been floated by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

Officials said that there would be smart sports facilities in government schools of sectors 22, 35 and 43, chosen for smart facilities under the smart city project.

The sports facilities here will be in conformity with the rules laid down by the Sports Authority of India.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited said, “The infrastructure will be developed in conformity with the rules laid down by the sports authority. We are beginning it from government schools of these sectors first and then in others.”

Everything, including a football ground, synthetic tracks, would be there. The infrastructure is being developed so that competitions can also be held in these state-of-the-art facilities.

Once developed here, the facilities will be replicated in other government schools as well.

A tender floated in this regard by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited said, “The detailed terms and conditions of this tender can be obtained from government website http:/etenders.chd.nic.in. The bidders are advised to go through the complete bid documents, criteria and scope of work in particular, before submission of online bid.”