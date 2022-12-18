Tenant gets 20-yr jail for raping class 9 girl

The special fast track court of Chandigarh sentenced a city resident to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

As per the prosecution, a case was registered based on the compliant of the survivor, who is a student of class 9. She said that for the past six months, the accused was residing in their house as tenant and she got acquainted to the accused.

She said that on pretext of marrying her, he started interacting with her and on one night, around 9 pm, the accused called her in his room and forced himself on her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The survivor further said that the accused took advantage of her on several occasions whenever she was alone in the house.

When she couldn’t take it anymore, she disclosed it to her mother, following which, her mother took her to Civil Hospital Manimajra, where it was disclosed that she was five-month pregnant. A complaint was then registered and the accused was arrested under charges of rape.

Relevant Sections of the POCSO Act were added to the FIR. During trial, the defense argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case.

While pronouncing the quantum of sentence, the court of Swati Sehgal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, held, “Sexual assault in any of its manifestation is degrading, humiliating and monumental blow upon self esteem, dignity, respect, honour and confidence of victim. Such a heinous act of the accused calls for his strict punishment.”

The court thus held the accused guilty under Section 376 (2) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act, and sentenced him 20-year imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.