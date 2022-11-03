scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Ten new judges of HC take oath

After the new appointment of 10 judges, the total number of judges in the High Court rose to 66 against the sanctioned strength of 85.

10 Additional Judges after being administered the oath by Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

After being elevated as judges by the Ministry of Law and Justice, an advocate and nine judicial officers were administered oath as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday morning.

The 10 judges — Kuldeep Tiwari, Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal — were administered oath by Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new judges was held at the High Court auditorium, and was attended by other judges of the High Court.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 07:55:22 am
