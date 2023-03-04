Temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief could affect law and order, says Punjab government in HC

The Punjab government through an affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that the temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh could have repercussions on the law and order in the state and that he “does not deserve any indulgence by the state authorities”.

The affidavit has been filed through Arpit Shukla, Punjab additional director general of police (law and order).

The high court is hearing a petition filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) seeking the quashing of the order of the Rohtak divisional commissioner granting temporary release to Singh. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on March 9.

“A person who has been found to be guilty in three separate cases involving heinous crime and sentenced to imprisonment does not deserve any indulgence by the state authorities,” the affidavit says. “In the present case, Respondent Number 9 (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) has been granted temporary release from custody without any cogent reason, more so when Respondent No. 9 has been granted parole a number of times in the last year…information has been obtained from concerned quarters as per which the temporary release of respondent number 9 from custody is likely to create disturbance in the law and order situation in the state of Punjab,” it adds.

The affidavit further mentioned that there is “a history of conflict” between the Dera Sacha Sauda and state authorities “as had been witnessed in the tri-city, particularly Panchkula, where the followers of Respondent No. 9 had created mayhem at time of conviction of Respondent No. 9 in the year 2017”.

The affidavit points out that many people died in the conflict “where followers of Respondent No. 9 had tried to over-awe the state authorities” and that many of the deceased were from Punjab. “Therefore, the temporary release of Respondent No. 9 is likely to have repercussions on the law and order situation in the state of Punjab,” the affidavit said

The Punjab government also stated that frequent temporary release of Gurmeet Ram Rahim from custody had led to resentment among a particular religious community in Punjab. “The temporary release of Respondent No. 9 has created a festive and celebratory atmosphere among the followers of Respondent No. 9, which is highly resented by some sections of society,” the affidavit mentioned.

The Punjab government also mentioned that there was apprehension that people opposed to the Dera chief could hold protests in the state by burning effigies, holding protests etc. to express displeasure against his temporary release.

Earlier, the Haryana government, in an affidavit supporting the temporary release of Ram Rahim Singh, had said in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that he does not fall under the definition of a hardcore prisoner and cannot be termed a serial killer.