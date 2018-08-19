Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Temple priest among two killed in Haryana’s Karnal district

Police said they also recovered liquor bottles and some other "objectionable material" from the site adding thorough investigations were being carried out.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published: August 19, 2018 3:48:19 pm
Temple priest among two killed in Haryana's Karnal district The identity of the assailants is not known. (Representational image)
Two persons including a priest were allegedly stabbed to death in a temple complex in Haryana’s Karnal district, police said today. Three others were seriously injured in the attack carried out yesterday night, Inspector Raj Kumar, SHO, Madhuban Police Station, said over the phone.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said. “A priest is among the two dead,” Kumar said adding that one of the deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh while the other victim was from Pundri, Haryana. The identity of the assailants is not known, a police official said.

He said some children who visited the temple today morning noticed the crime after which local residents and the police were informed. Police said they also recovered liquor bottles and some other “objectionable material” from the site adding thorough investigations were being carried out.

