Temperatures plunge 7-8°C in parts of Himachal Pradesh amid snowfall and rain

Vehicular movement in many parts of Kullu district was restricted due to heavy snowfall near the north face of the Atal Tunnel. (File Photo)

Continuous rain since Tuesday night, along with snowfall at the higher reaches on Wednesday morning, has lowered the minimum temperature in many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang, Shimla, Kullu, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, and Kinnaur.

The maximum temperatures across the state dropped sharply by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius, intensifying the cold conditions.

Kufri in Shimla district received 1.5 cm of snowfall, while Gondla in Lahaul & Spiti received 4 cm of snowfall on Wednesday.

Vehicular movement in many parts of Kullu district was restricted due to heavy snowfall near the north face of the Atal Tunnel. At least 40 electricity transformers were reported disrupted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.