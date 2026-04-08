Temperatures plunge 7-8°C in parts of Himachal Pradesh amid snowfall and rain

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Continuous rain since Tuesday night, along with snowfall at the higher reaches on Wednesday morning, has lowered the minimum temperature in many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang, Shimla, Kullu, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, and Kinnaur.
The maximum temperatures across the state dropped sharply by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius, intensifying the cold conditions.
Kufri in Shimla district received 1.5 cm of snowfall, while Gondla in Lahaul & Spiti received 4 cm of snowfall on Wednesday.
Vehicular movement in many parts of Kullu district was restricted due to heavy snowfall near the north face of the Atal Tunnel. At least 40 electricity transformers were reported disrupted.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The IMD also forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall across most parts of the state on Wednesday, with similar conditions likely at a few places on Thursday.
Isolated areas may continue to receive light rain between Friday and Sunday, while dry weather is expected on April 13 and 14.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated restoration work on the Gramphu–Kaza road. Vehicles managed to travel via the Atal Tunnel on Tuesday night.
The IMD said the upper reaches of Bharmaur and Pangi recorded snowfall ranging from 7 cm to 17 cm on Tuesday, while lower areas experienced intermittent rain.
Two roads remained blocked in the Pangi-Salooni region, and power outages affected 45 villages after nine transformers were disrupted.
Departmental teams are working to restore essential services. A landslide near Kanu Nala in Pangi has caused traffic congestion.
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