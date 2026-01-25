Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh to plummet by 4-8 degrees as snow returns

The meteorological department Sunday forecast widespread rainfall and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh from the night of January 26 till the morning of January 28, under the influence of an active western disturbance and favourable synoptic conditions. The weather system is expected to significantly impact daily life, tourism and road connectivity across several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the weather was clear almost throughout the state today, giving authorities ample time to clear roads blocked by heavy snow. The restrictions and advisories that only 4×4 vehicles are allowed in high-altitude areas, including Kufri, Manali, Chamba, Lahaul & Spiti, remain in effect.

“The road connectivity in Shimla and Manali is being restored. Most of the stranded tourists between Manali and Patlikuhal were evacuated. In Shimla also, the situation is under control”, a police officer said.