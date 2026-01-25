Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh to plummet by 4-8 degrees as snow returns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The meteorological department Sunday forecast widespread rainfall and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh from the night of January 26 till the morning of January 28, under the influence of an active western disturbance and favourable synoptic conditions. The weather system is expected to significantly impact daily life, tourism and road connectivity across several parts of the state.
Meanwhile, the weather was clear almost throughout the state today, giving authorities ample time to clear roads blocked by heavy snow. The restrictions and advisories that only 4×4 vehicles are allowed in high-altitude areas, including Kufri, Manali, Chamba, Lahaul & Spiti, remain in effect.
“The road connectivity in Shimla and Manali is being restored. Most of the stranded tourists between Manali and Patlikuhal were evacuated. In Shimla also, the situation is under control”, a police officer said.
“A 13 km-long traffic jam formed between Manali and Patlikuhal on the first day of snowfall. The length of the traffic jam is today around 5 km,” added the officer.
Saravjeet Singh, a hotelier at Manali, said, “Situation has improved in the last 36 hours. Roads were opened, but tourists riding in 4×4 vehicles are being allowed to enter Manali from Patlikuhal. Whenever snowfall takes place, tourists’ rush increases unexpectedly. The weekends and Republic Day holiday have already increased the vacation period.”
However, the weather department also issued an orange alert for isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on January 27. The department has also warned of isolated hailstorms in Una, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, for which a yellow alert has been sounded.
According to the forecast, most popular tourist destinations, including Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Naldehra, Manali, Solang Valley and Sissu, are likely to experience a few spells of light to moderate snowfall or rainfall, with one or two intense spells on January 27. Widespread precipitation is very likely across most districts during this period, with isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall expected in some areas.
The department has predicted light to moderate snowfall at many places in the high hill and adjoining mid-hill regions from late night of January 26 till the morning of January 28. In the low hills and plains, as well as adjacent mid-hill areas, light to moderate rainfall with a few intense spells is very likely on January 27.
Day temperatures are expected to fall by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius across many parts of the state on January 27, leading to cold-day conditions in several districts. A yellow alert for cold day conditions has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are very likely at isolated places in several districts between January 26 and 27. Sustained winds with speeds reaching 55 to 65 kmph are also expected over parts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti on January 27.
Authorities have advised tourists, commuters and residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and follow advisories issued by the local administration.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vikas Khanna's life took a turn when a woman suggested him to Chef Gordon Ramsay, leading to his appearance on Kitchen Nightmares and subsequent fame. His journey highlights imposter syndrome and the role of mentors and resilience in handling sudden success. Psychiatrist Dr Minakshi Manchanda shares tips on managing overnight breakthroughs and sustaining long-term growth.