Temperature is likely to rise sharply in Chandigarh

The continuous rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh resulted in Chandigarh’s minimum temperature dipping from 17.2 degrees to 15.7 degrees Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded as 17.2 Thursday.

The UT received 6.4mm rain last night and 0.8mm rain later during the day. The weather department has forecast clear weather from Saturday onwards. The maximum temperature of the city reduced from 29.9 degree celsius to 28.5 degree celsius Friday. The city residents felt the chill in the air.

An official with the weather department said that western disturbances had remained active for the past few days, and as they were leaving the region on Friday, light rain was recorded.

Snowfall was also seen in the upper reaches of Himalayas which brought down the temperature during the day. However, it started rising again in evening.

The official maintained that with the clear skies from Saturday, temperature is likely to go up sharply. By Monday, it is likely to cross the 35 degree-mark. In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 35 degrees, while the minimum temperature will remain between 15 degrees and 17 degrees.