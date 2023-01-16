scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

At 0.8 degrees Celsius, temperature in Haryana’s Hisar drops lower than in Shimla

haryana weather, india news, indian expressHaryana has been reeling under a cold wave but agriculture experts had earlier stated that the weather is largely beneficial for crops. (File Representational Photo)
With people in Haryana reeling under a cold wave over the past few days, the minimum temperature in Hisar, at 0.8 degrees Celsius, has been found to be lesser than that of Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla, which recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

In neighbouring Punjab, the minimum temperature in Adampur (Jalandhar) has been recorded at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius. In Mahendragarh (Haryana) too, the minimum temperature has been recorded at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

While explaining the reasons for colder nights in Hisar compared to Shimla, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh told The Indian Express: “In Shimla, the night temperature remains a little higher due to the presence of an inversion layer there because of specific height factors. Even in Himachal Pradesh, the temperature remains low in low-lying areas like Solan, Sundernagar and Bunter (Kullu).”

For the past few days, Haryana has been reeling under a cold wave but agriculture experts had earlier stated that the weather is largely beneficial for crops. Director general of Haryana Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute Hardeep Singh had stated earlier: “In this weather, there is less requirement of irrigation for the wheat crop. However, if the cloudy weather persists for longer, it may create problems for the mustard crop.”

Farmer leader from Bhiwani, Dayanand Poonia had also said: “As of now the weather is okay for the growth of all crops like wheat, mustard and gram. Such weather is more beneficial for crops if it takes place after rains.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 13:39 IST
