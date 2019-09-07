Telecast of Color TV serial ‘Ram Siya ke Luv-Kush’ suspended in Punjab

The telecast of a serial – ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush’ – on Color TV was suspended on Friday with immediate effect in Punjab following which the Valmiki Samaj withdrew the Punjab Bandh it had called on Saturday.

The Valmiki Community has alleged that the serial was showing wrong facts about Bhagwan Valmiki and it had hurt their religious sentiments. They had also submitted a memorandum demanding action against the TV channel for “distorting the history of Valmiki Ramayan”.

An order issued by the Punjab home department said that in apprehension and possible “repercussion on public order, peace, and communal harmony, it would be appropriate if the screening of the serial is banned”.

Following the home department directive, the district magistrates ordered the suspension of the serial for one month.The telecast has been suspended under the provisions of Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, the district magistrates said in prohibitory orders issued in their respective districts.

“Following strong objections to the content of the serial by leaders of some communities, it had become mandatory to stop the screening of serial in public interest to maintain communal harmony, and law and order,” the DMs said.