‘Police waited 48 hours, lodged FIR only after we handed over footage,’ claims family of victim hit by speeding SUV in Chandigarh

THE FAMILY of 24-year-old, Tejashwati Kaushal, who was hit by a speeding SUV on near the Furniture Market in Sector 56, Monday claimed that the police dragged their feet in launching an investigation in the case and it was only after the family presented evidence that an FIR was lodged.

An FIR in the case was registered on Monday, two days after the incident, with a former Major of the Indian Army being arrested later in the day.

On Monday, the family of Tejashwati said that they had procured the footage of a CCTV camera, which had captured the incident, on their own from a shop in the Furniture Market and handed the same over to the police, only after which a probe was launched.

Ojaswi Kaushal, father of the injured girl, said, “My wife, Manjit Kaur, had dialed the police emergency number, but the call connected in Punjab. The attendant there advised her to call up the Chandigarh Police as they had no jurisdiction in the area of the incident. My wife later called me as she did not want to waste any more time in rushing Tejashwati to a hospital. Our house is around 1km from the accident spot. I rushed to the spot and we took Tejashwati to GMSH-16. From there, my wife made a second call to the police, with a PCR van later reaching the hospital. Till Sunday, police insisted that they had zero leads in the case. A police team visited my daughter on Monday evening and recorded her statement and lodged an FIR.”

Contacted, the SHO of police station 36, Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, said, “We identified the SUV involved in the accident after scrutinizing the footage from at least 20 CCTV cameras installed under Intelligent Control Command Centre, Sector 17. We tracked the movements of the absconding vehicle and finally found it in Mohali. We don’t know about how the first call from the victim’s family was connected to the Punjab control room, but we are sure that within moments of receiving the call, a Chandigarh Police team had reached at

the spot.”