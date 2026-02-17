Two including a juvenile held for robbery; 12 snatched phones, ATM card recovered

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Police has arrested a 19-year-old accused and apprehended a juvenile for their alleged involvement in robbery and snatching incidents across the city.
Police said they recovered 12 stolen mobile phones, an ATM card, a motorcycle used in crimes, a purse and cash from their possession.
A team of Sector 31 police led by SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar arrested accused Ashutosh, 19, a resident of Hallomajra, while a 17-year-old associate was also apprehended.
According to police, the case was registered on a complaint by Varun Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, who works as a driver in Delhi. He alleged that on February 11, after getting off a bus near Tribune Chowk, he was walking towards a petrol pump in Sector 31 when three motorcycle-borne youths assaulted him.
One of them allegedly held a knife to his neck while another snatched his purse containing a voter card, a Punjab National Bank ATM card, mobile phone and cash before fleeing.
The victim later submitted a written complaint on February 15, following which an FIR was registered. During investigation, police arrested Ashutosh after the complainant identified him and recovered the stolen mobile phone. The juvenile was apprehended the same day and the complainant’s ATM card was seized from him.
Police said Ashutosh, who has studied up to Class 9 and works as a labourer, has two previous criminal cases registered against him in 2024 and 2025.
Further investigation is underway to trace other accomplices and link the accused to additional snatching incidents, a police official said.
