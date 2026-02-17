Two including a juvenile held for robbery; 12 snatched phones, ATM card recovered

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 19-year-old and apprehended a juvenile for a series of violent robberies near Tribune Chowk. Following a knife-point assault on a Delhi-based driver, officials recovered 12 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 02:22 PM IST
One of them allegedly held a knife to his neck while another snatched his purseOne of the accused allegedly held a knife to the the victim's neck, while another snatched his purse (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Chandigarh Police has arrested a 19-year-old accused and apprehended a juvenile for their alleged involvement in robbery and snatching incidents across the city.

Police said they recovered 12 stolen mobile phones, an ATM card, a motorcycle used in crimes, a purse and cash from their possession.

A team of Sector 31 police led by SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar arrested accused Ashutosh, 19, a resident of Hallomajra, while a 17-year-old associate was also apprehended.

According to police, the case was registered on a complaint by Varun Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, who works as a driver in Delhi. He alleged that on February 11, after getting off a bus near Tribune Chowk, he was walking towards a petrol pump in Sector 31 when three motorcycle-borne youths assaulted him.

One of them allegedly held a knife to his neck while another snatched his purse containing a voter card, a Punjab National Bank ATM card, mobile phone and cash before fleeing.

The victim later submitted a written complaint on February 15, following which an FIR was registered. During investigation, police arrested Ashutosh after the complainant identified him and recovered the stolen mobile phone. The juvenile was apprehended the same day and the complainant’s ATM card was seized from him.

Police said Ashutosh, who has studied up to Class 9 and works as a labourer, has two previous criminal cases registered against him in 2024 and 2025.

Story continues below this ad

Further investigation is underway to trace other accomplices and link the accused to additional snatching incidents, a police official said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement