Two including a juvenile held for robbery; 12 snatched phones, ATM card recovered

One of the accused allegedly held a knife to the the victim's neck, while another snatched his purse (Representative image)

The Chandigarh Police has arrested a 19-year-old accused and apprehended a juvenile for their alleged involvement in robbery and snatching incidents across the city.

Police said they recovered 12 stolen mobile phones, an ATM card, a motorcycle used in crimes, a purse and cash from their possession.

A team of Sector 31 police led by SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar arrested accused Ashutosh, 19, a resident of Hallomajra, while a 17-year-old associate was also apprehended.

According to police, the case was registered on a complaint by Varun Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, who works as a driver in Delhi. He alleged that on February 11, after getting off a bus near Tribune Chowk, he was walking towards a petrol pump in Sector 31 when three motorcycle-borne youths assaulted him.