Teen marries a second time, Punjab and Haryana HC terms it void, sends her to care home

Taking up protection plea of a 16-year-old girl who allegedly got married for the second time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed that the minor girl (petitioner) be lodged in the Nari Niketan nearest to her residence.

The petitioner couple had moved to the High Court seeking protection of life and liberty claiming that they had got married against the wishes of their respective parents.

During the proceedings, the bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal held that the girl (petitioner) is stated to be 16 years of age. “It is also noticed that this marriage (if it can be called so) is her second marriage. Being a minor, the prohibition contained in Section 12 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 would be attracted as also the fact that a second marriage of a Muslim girl is void,” said Justice Mittal.

The HC, while issuing a notice to the state of Haryana, for July 23, directed to take girl in custody and lodge her in the Nari Niketan nearest to her residence.

“While in the Nari Niketan, she shall be put through counselling in the presence of petitioner number 1 (man) and their respective parents/relatives and a report of the same be sent to this court on or before the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, it shall be ensured that no harm comes to the life and liberty of the petitioners”, said the bench.