Teen arrested with 15 kg heroin, Rs 8.40 lakh drug money: Punjab DGP

The Punjab Police Thursday apprehended a 17-year-old boy in Amritsar after recovering 15 kg heroin and Rs 8.40 lakh drug money from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said..

Following reliable inputs, Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of Amritsar police arrested the juvenile at a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road, DGP added.

The juvenile, along with an accomplice identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, was on way to deliver the drug consignment after retrieving it from village Kakkar. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, Yadav said.

Resham Singh, who prima-facie seems to be the mastermind behind the narcotics smuggling racket, managed to flee, the DGP said. .

The development came 10 days after the Punjab Police busted a transborder drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of a smuggler and seizure of five kilogram heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash during a special checking at Thattha village in Amritsar’s Lopoke.

Assistant Inspector General of CI wing Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa said the father and the grandfather of the juvenile are serving prison sentences under the NDPS Act.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at a police station in Amritsar.