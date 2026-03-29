‘Technology should not make justice a casualty’: SC Judge Augustine George Masih

The SC judge underlined that core judicial functions must remain with judges. “Certain things ultimately fall back upon the judges who have to control the whole thing.”

Calling for a balanced and cautious approach on the use of technology in courts, Supreme Court judge Augustine George Masih on Saturday said, technology should not ultimately make justice “a casualty”.

Addressing the inaugural session of the North Zone-I Regional Conference on “Advancing Rule of Law through Technology: Challenges & Opportunities” at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Justice Masih said technology, including artificial intelligence, must be used as an aid rather than a substitute for human judgment.

“Use it as a tool, use it as a facilitator… but it will always be upon us, the judges, to take the call,” he said.