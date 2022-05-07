‘Technology can never compensate for commitment’: PGI’s new director

“THE faith of people in PGI is so high that we have to keep pace with it. This is my first thought, as I take over a new role in an institute of which I have been a part for the past 35 years. It is a great responsibility, one that I am proud and happy to take,” said Prof Vivek Lal, head, Department of Neurology, who took over as PGI’s new director Friday.

The appointment of the new director has come six months after the retirement of Prof Jagat Ram on October 31, 2021. Since then, the charge was held by Prof Surjit Singh, head, Department of Paediatrics.

Prof Lal, who is also heading the Department of Neurology at PGI, did his MBBS (1985) from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and MD (1990) and DM Neurology (1993) from PGI, Chandigarh. He joined the institute as Assistant Professor in 1994, became Professor in 2009 and head of the department in 2014.

Recognised internationally, Prof Lal has 30 years of teaching experience and about 170 publications in peer-reviewed national and international journals. Under the leadership of Prof Lal, the department was designated as the nodal centre for post-Covid neurological complications and catered to patients from the entire region.

Prof Lal says he considers PGI amongst the five best teaching hospitals in the world, with excellent curriculum and teaching. “PGI has the best patient care and teaching faculty. While the infrastructure of the institute has improved tremendously over the years, we will be working towards getting more working hands. At the same time, I firmly believe that technology and infrastructure can never compensate for commitment, which we see in every department of the institute,” said Prof Lal.

The flame of PGI, adds the new director, has two components, first is the visible one — the commitment of the residents and health care workers, the medical paratroopers, who never sleep, and keep doing their duty with a smile — and the second is the invisible component, the gratitude of patients.

“We owe them our knowledge, for we have learned so much from them. They are never impatient, always happy to wait and their blessings are for all of us. I want to make this institute more patient-friendly, and help hone the communication skills of residents, for apart from medicines the compassion of residents is the best antidote. Politeness is paramount. The insaaniyat is what we have to tap into, for patients help us deliver and do our duty and we have to show us their gratitude.”

Going back in time, Prof Lal recalls how he walked into PGI on July 1, 1987, and was led to the ward by Dr Randeep Guleria, the present director of AIIMS. After three days, Prof Lal decided to quit, for he felt he won’t be able to cope with the work pressure and long hours here. “My father, an Army officer, booted me right back and since then, I have never looked back.”

Work, adds Prof Lal, leads to knowledge and we have to use this knowledge to get gyan, and in his new role, he hopes to channelise the institute’s strength and lead from the front. While the patient load has increased considerably over the years, the institute, adds Prof Lal, never refuses a patient. “We are meant for the masses and not the classes. In 1990, we saw about 50 cases on a busy day, but now on a rough estimate, we see about 500. I believe that patients have an internal referral and reach PGI.

Apart from bringing about changes that will improve patient services, Prof Lal plans to do daily rounds of the Emergency and give positive inputs, make operation theatres more functional, and will also continue doing transplantations, as the institute’s organ transplantation programme is robust.

“In my role, I will direct and lead and work towards a harmonious environment at the institute. PGI stands for the patients, by the patients and with the patients,” summed up Prof Lal.