Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Technocrats from other depts to be posted in cyber police stations: Vij

Notably, over 47,000 complaints of cybercrimes till September this year had been reported on helpline number 1930 and 29 cyber police stations, and 309 cyber desks in territorial police stations across the state.

Anil Vij (File)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Thursday said that technocrats from other departments will now be posted on deputation in cyber police stations of the state so that cyber-crime can be curbed.

Vij directed the police officers to keep at least one cyber related technocrat in every district on deputation from other departments. He issued the direction while presiding over a review meeting of senior officers of Home and Police Department on Wednesday .

To spread awareness about cybersecurity tips like recognising and reporting phishing, using strong passwords, keeping software updated, using multi-factor authentication and reporting cyber frauds and harassment, the Haryana Police had from October 1-25 organised 2,526 mass engagement programmes attracting 19.7 lakh people.

Through social media, the Haryana Police had also reached out to another 26.7 lakh people.

During the meeting, Vij directed the officers that lane driving should be strictly enforced on the highways, particularly for heavy vehicles.
The Home Minister directed the officers to speed up the work of installing CCTV cameras in crowded places.

Smart cards for arms licenses

Vij also announced that Haryana shall soon begin to issue smart-card arms licenses similar to the driving licenses. He said that directions have been issued to the concerned officers, in this regard.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 07:41:33 am
