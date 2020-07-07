Team from IIT Roorkee to inspect Dadumajra waste processing plant

Out of 480 tonnes waste generated every day, about 90 waste tonnes is being processed. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Out of 480 tonnes waste generated every day, about 90 waste tonnes is being processed. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

A team from IIT-Roorkee will inspect the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra, which was recently taken over by the Municipal Corporation.

In view of the pandemic, the team’s visit for inspection was set to be deferred, however, Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav spoke to the authorities Monday evening- who confirmed that the inspection will be undertaken within the week.

Speaking to The Indian Express, KK Yadav said,” The team will be come to visit the plant this week. It will check the status of the plant, if it is running at optimum capacity and all other issues pertaining to it.”

After the MC took over the plant from Jaypee Group on June 19, of the total 480 tonnes of waste generated everyday, about 90 tonnes of waste is being processed by the civic body. In the initial days, 40 tonnes of waste were being processed, but now it has increased to 90 tonnes being processed in double shifts, said Commissioner Yadav.

Municipal Commissioner said that parts of the plant’s machinery has not been working properly, causing issues in the process.

The civic body took over the plant from Jaypee Group after a long legal battle.

