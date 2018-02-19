Team Falcon wins Bird Race

Water Rail, Brahminy Starling, Red Avadavat (File) Water Rail, Brahminy Starling, Red Avadavat (File)

Around 14 teams with 40 bird-watchers took part in the Chandigarh Bird Race conducted by Chandigarh Bird Club on Sunday. The teams birded from 5 am to 6 pm and returned their bird lists at 7 pm. In its waterfowl, the club found 850 of the birds at Sukhna Lake. The lake has the maximum number of Great Cormorants, followed by Northern Shoveler and Ruddy Shelducks.

There are 31 species of the waterfowl. Lesser Fishing Eagle and Western Marsh Harrier were also spotted at the Lake. All the regular waterfowl visiting the lake in winter were present, but their numbers were greatly diminished.

Results:

Winners: Team Falcon with 155 species; bird of the day was Water Rail Members: Rajive Das, Sidhharth Nagar, Rick Toor and Nitin

Runners-up: Team Indian Eagle Owl with 141 species; bird of the day Red-fronted serin Members are Brig B K Goyal, Col Bindoo Nangia, Col Sanjam Mann, Ravi Arora, Jasbir Randhawa

Second runners-up: Team Mallard with 139 species; bird of the day was Besra Members: Navjit Singh, Narbir Kahlon, Parbhat Bhatti, Bubbles

