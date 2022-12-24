Teachers unhappy with present postings, say ‘have to travel 100s of km every day’

A majority of district and block mentors (DM and BM), who were relieved from various ventures and sent back to their teaching duties by the Punjab education department, are said to be unhappy with their present postings.

Sources said that the staff is unhappy as they have been sent to schools which are far away, instead of where their original postings. The deputations came under the Parco Punjab project, launched to achieve ‘Mission 100 per cent’ under the previous government’s regime. The teachers said that they were relieved from additional duties and sent to schools that are short-staffed. However, travelling 100-200 km every day has become a huge hurdle for them, they said.

Punjab president of B.Ed Teachers Front, Sukhdarshan Singh Ravinder Singh and district president Kamaljit Singh in their joint statement appealed to the government to send the teachers back to their original schools postings instead of deputing them to faraway places as it is “mental harassment and impacts productivity of a teacher”.

“Government should recruit new teachers as there is a huge number of vacancy and should send them back to their original schools to get better results,” they said.

According to the teachers’ unions, nearly 2,000 teachers were on various administrative works. Additionally, several unions, which otherwise welcomed the decision to send these teachers back to teaching work, appealed to the government to not depute them to faraway places, as they will not be able to do justice to their duty and ultimately the students will suffer.

The DMs and BMs were involved in various works as subject-matter experts under the project. They helped prepare workbooks, map galaxies, online games, teachers’ manuals, model test papers, etc., and visited two schools daily. “The government said these orders are temporary because of which they are confused. Things must be clarified and a proper plan put in place for mission 100 per cent,” said Pramod Bharti, an educationist.

General secretary of the Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, Kuldip Singh Daurka, said, “If the government is serious about achieving its mission, it should cancel the deputation of all teachers in other duties”.