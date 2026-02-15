Teachers oppose mandatory TET condition for service, write to PM Modi

Teachers with more than five years of service left must clear the exam within two years, or risk forced retirement. (Representational Photo)

In response to the Supreme Court’s last year judgment mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as a compulsory condition for continuation in service and promotions for teachers appointed before 2010, members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) convened at Gandhi Park in Garhshankar to voice their opposition to the ruling.

Currently, TET is essential for both new appointments and existing teachers to maintain quality education. Teachers with more than five years of service left must clear the exam within two years, or risk forced retirement. In various states, departments are halting promotions for teachers who have not passed the TET, forcing them to take the exam.