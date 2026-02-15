Teachers oppose mandatory TET condition for service, write to PM Modi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In response to the Supreme Court’s last year judgment mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as a compulsory condition for continuation in service and promotions for teachers appointed before 2010, members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) convened at Gandhi Park in Garhshankar to voice their opposition to the ruling.
Currently, TET is essential for both new appointments and existing teachers to maintain quality education. Teachers with more than five years of service left must clear the exam within two years, or risk forced retirement. In various states, departments are halting promotions for teachers who have not passed the TET, forcing them to take the exam.
Under the leadership of DTF representatives Mukesh Kumar, Sukhdev Daanseewal, and Gyan Chand Noorpurbedi, teachers gathered in large numbers and submitted a letter carrying the demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The memorandum was forwarded through former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna.
The teachers expressed deep concern over the implications of the Supreme Court verdict, stating that the mandatory imposition of TET as a prerequisite for job security and career advancement has created widespread uncertainty among educators appointed prior to 2010. They argued that the decision has placed the future, seniority, and service stability of thousands of teachers in jeopardy.
Speakers at the gathering emphasized that teachers form the backbone of the education system. Any instability in their service conditions, they noted, would directly affect students’ academic progress and the overall quality of education. Many teachers, who have devoted years — often decades — of dedicated service to the field, are currently experiencing significant mental stress and professional insecurity as a result of the ruling, the association said.
The DTF leaders demanded that the central government introduce an appropriate bill in Parliament to either nullify or suitably amend the judgment in favor of teachers. They urged the government to take necessary legislative steps to safeguard teachers’ employment rights and ensure long-term job security.
“If concrete and effective measures are not taken in this regard teachers across the country will be compelled to launch a united struggle to protect their rights,” the DTF said in a statement.
Several teachers, including Vinay Kumar, Jarnail Singh, Pradeep Singh, Manjit Singh Banga, Jaswinder Singh, Balwinder Khanpur, Vinod Kumar, Ramesh Malkowal, among others, were present during the submission of the memorandum.
Concluding the gathering, DTF leaders called upon all teachers to remain united and prepared for collective action to safeguard their professional rights and dignity.
