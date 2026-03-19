Teachers slam Punjab’s order for drug survey enumeration

Punjab’s Department of School Education in its order has directed the government teachers to register as enumerators for the state’s “Drug and Socio-Economic Census” which the teachers criticised and flayed the government for imposing “non-academic” work.

In a letter, dated March 12, the district education officers (DEOs) were directed to ensure that both regular and contractual teachers employed with the department get enrolled as enumerators for the census. The letter also said secretary education “will review the figures on a daily basis”.

The orders were sent by the office of school education director.

The survey, dated to start from April 5, will cover Punjab’s every household to identify the number of drug users and the types of substances being abused. It seeks to understand the link between drug abuse and factors like unemployment, poverty and education levels.