Teachers protest across Punjab, oppose proposal to cut their salaries as per 6th Pay Commission

Members of the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha protest amid rain near the residence of Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana on Sunday. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Thousands of government school teachers and pensioners staged massive protests against the Punjab government outside the residences of Cabinet ministers across the state Sunday, under the banner of Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha and Punjab-UT Employees and Pensioners Sanjha Front.

Protesting teachers alleged that the Congress government has proposed to reduce their salaries and allowances as per the suggestions of the 6th Pay Commission. They further claimed that contractual/ad hoc and other temporary employees are not being regularised in several departments and unjustified conditions are being imposed by the government. The teachers and other employees announced that they will be participating in a mega protest rally to be held in Patiala on July 29 after taking mass leave from their departments.

On Sunday, the protest rallies were held outside residences of Cabinet ministers/senior Congress leaders including Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Ludhiana), Vijay Inder Singla (Sangrur), Rana KP Singh (Ropar), Balbir Singh Sidhu (Mohali), OP Soni (Amritsar), Manpreet Singh Badal (Bathinda), Ferozepur (Rana Gurmit Sodhi), Tript Rajinder Bajwa (Gurdaspur), Sham Sunder Arora (Hoshiarpur), Brahm Mohindra (Patiala), Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (Nabha) Sunil Jakhar (Abohar) at 12 locations.

Bikram Dev Singh, one of the convenors of Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, said their main demands include: regularisation of contractual, ad hoc and other temporary teachers, equal increment for all categories of employees before implementation of 6th Pay Commission, restoration of old pension, merger of meritorious/Adarsh schools with education department and regularisation of its entire staff, immediate release of pending arrears, at least two and half times increase in all kinds of allowances, release of pending DA installments and arrears, cancellation of decision that new appointments will be at par with centre scales, reduction of time period for new pension beneficiaries from 25 years to 20 years and advertising new posts for recruitment of teachers in all cadres and conducting recruitment process smoothly in a time-bound manner.

The teachers and other employees said all decisions — taken during their meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee on March 5, 2019, and that with the education secretary held on June 25, this — should be implemented immediately. All teachers should get an opportunity to get transferred keeping in view the distance of their homes and the station of posting. They further demanded that Punjab should not implement those clauses of the Centre’s new education policy which promote privatisation.

Teachers further demanded that 228 PTIs (physical training instructors) who have been shifted to Block Primary Education Offices (BPEOs) should be sent back to government middle schools immediately. Teachers have further demanded immediate promotions which are pending and restoration of 1,094 posts of head teachers in government schools, and that schools closed due to Covid be reopened immediately.

Issues being faced by open distance learning teachers and ETT-TET pass teachers should be resolved and teachers who have suffered/died due to Covid should be given paid leave and Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, they added.