Teachers’ protest enters Day 12 amid water cannons, lathi charge

Teachers protest in Chandigarh, water cannons fired.

Written by Komal Kashyap

Police Friday once again used water cannons on computer teachers as their protest against the Haryana government entered day 12. Gathered at the dharna site in Panchkula Sector 5 for the past 12 days, computer teachers from different districts have been demanding a salary hike, and the implementation of service rules by the education department.

However, the government has failed to respond to their demands. Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised that he will look into their issues. “Police have been using water cannons and lathicharge on us repeatedly. We have faced water cannons at least 17 times now,” said one of the computer educators.

On December 20, 2017, the CM assigned the responsibility to Additional Chief Secretary K K Khandelwal to give the PRT (Primary Teacher) scale of Rs 21,715 and make their jobs regular.

“The government has been harassing us for the past four years. The CM also assured to give lab attendants a good compensation from January, but that did not happen,” said Balram Dhiman, State President, Haryana Computer Teachers’ Welfare Association.

Dhiman added that they will continue to fight for their rights till the government acts on their demands,which include the introduction of computer education as a regular course, regular jobs, regular holidays and maternity benefits, he added.

