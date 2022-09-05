Teacher’s Day: Punjab CM announces regularisation of 8,736 teachers, transport facility for government school girls

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday during a state-level programme at Sri Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, announced that the services of 8,736 government school teachers in Punjab would be regularised.

Mann, while addressing a gathering on the occassion of Teacher’s Day, said, “I am elated to share that the AAP government in Punjab will regularise the services of 8,736 teachers. This list includes 5442 education service providers, and 1130 Inclusive education teachers, among others.”

In a bid to counter school drop-out rate among girl students due lack of transportation facilities, the CM on Monday also announced the start of a shuttle bus service for government school-going girl students across the state.

ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵੇਲੇ ਕੱਚੇ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਕੇ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਾਰੰਟੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ… ਅੱਜ ਅਧਿਆਪਕ ਦਿਵਸ ‘ਤੇ 8736 ਕੱਚੇ ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਕੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ…ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਵੀ ਲੈ ਲਈ ਗਈ ਹੈ…ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮੇਂ ‘ਚ ਬਾਕੀ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਵੀ ਪੱਕੇ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ…ਅਸੀਂ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ…ਕਨੂੰਨੀ ਰੂਪ ਨਾਲ ਪੱਕੇ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ. pic.twitter.com/Y81LNuYAES — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 5, 2022

Mann felicitated 65 teachers and nine administrators for their marvelous achievements with shawls and appreciation certificates.

“It is the basic duty of the government to provide quality education to each and every child, while taking care of their basic needs — such as transportation, diet, infrastructure and others. In the absence of transportation facility, the school drop-out rate is much higher among girls. So, we have decided to start a shuttle bus service for every girl child of the state to reduce drop-our rate,” the CM said.

The CM also said that teachers of the state, from henceforth, will not be used for doing any non-teaching work. Describing digital education as the need of the hour, he said that it was necessary to compete at the global level, and hence the government will soon start sending its teachers to Oxford, Harvard and other renowned universities to acquire new teaching skills. The CM added said that being the son of a teacher, he knows the basic needs, problems and plights of those in the profession.

Urging the teachers to shun the path of agitation, Mann also invited them for deliberations and said that the policies adopted during previous governments had created unwanted hindrances but special attention was being given to education and health as these were the core areas of focus for the state government.

Mann further announced the development of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Nangal as eco-tourism destinations in Ropar district.

Earlier, Anandpur Sahib MLA and school education minister, Harjot Bains, said that the state government has decided to develop 100 “Schools of Eminence” and his department was working on a war-footing to ensure the project is completed within the time frame set. He said that Punjab will become the harbinger of another revolution called the ‘Education Revolution’, after showing the path of Green and White Revolutions to the nation.

Later, MP and former cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, who was also present at the event, shared experiences from his student life and extended a warm welcome to all the teachers who had gathered at the spot to hear the CM speak.