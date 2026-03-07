Teachers body slams ‘50-second meet’ with Bains; plans protest on March 8

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A scheduled meeting between the representatives of the Punjab Meritorious Teachers’ Union and Punjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains allegedly lasted for only about “50 seconds” on Friday, the union leaders claimed. They alleged that the minister ended the meeting abruptly, citing a busy schedule. In addition, female teachers from other units of the union have also announced a protest in this regard.
The union leaders said the teachers had hoped the minister would hold a serious discussion on their long-pending demands. However, the meeting which continued only for about “50 seconds” amounted to an open insult to the teaching community, they said.
The leaders also said the Punjab government has repeatedly assured meetings but continues to ignore the legitimate demands of the school teachers.
The representatives also highlighted that 130 students from Meritorious Schools recently cleared the JEE Mains examination. Despite this achievement, the concerns of the teachers in these schools continue to be overlooked, they claimed.
In protest against the government, the teachers from the Mohali and Patiala units of the union have announced a poster demonstration on March 8 on International Women’s Day.
The senior union leader of the Meritorious Union, Tina, warned of a larger statewide agitation if the government fails to address their demands soon.
Meanwhile, the union’s senior vice-president Vipneet Kaur said a large number of teachers are expected to participate in the protest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram