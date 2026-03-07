Teachers body slams ‘50-second meet’ with Bains; plans protest on March 8

The union leaders said the teachers had hoped the minister would hold a serious discussion on their long-pending demands. (File Photo)

A scheduled meeting between the representatives of the Punjab Meritorious Teachers’ Union and Punjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains allegedly lasted for only about “50 seconds” on Friday, the union leaders claimed. They alleged that the minister ended the meeting abruptly, citing a busy schedule. In addition, female teachers from other units of the union have also announced a protest in this regard.

The union leaders said the teachers had hoped the minister would hold a serious discussion on their long-pending demands. However, the meeting which continued only for about “50 seconds” amounted to an open insult to the teaching community, they said.