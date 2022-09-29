Teachers announce 5-day stir to protest provocation charge

Seeking cancellation of an FIR registered against a government school teacher “for speaking against the government, the teacher bodies along with parents of school children Wednesday started a five-day dharna in front of Kaithal’s mini secretariat, which houses offices of district level officers, including DC and SP. A protest under the banner of Jan Shiksha Adhikar Manch, a state-level body of teachers and parents, was also held Wednesday.

Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh leader Satbir Singh said if the FIR was not dropped despite their ongoing dharna, then a big agitation would be announced in Kaithal on October 2.

Suresh Dravid, a government primary school teacher, was booked for sedition 15 days after he gave a speech in front of the Kaithal residence of minister Kamlesh Dhanda on September 8. The teacher bodies, who are criticising the merger of government schools, have opposed the FIR terming it as an attempt to suppress the voice of the people and preventing them from staging protests. Police, however, said that sedition charge was dropped after an inquiry and they have now lodged an FIR under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 153 (provocation) of IPC and Section 3 of Police (incitement to disaffection) Act, 1922.