Teacher suspended days after she joined ‘Cockroach Janta Part’ protest in Delhi

Days after a guest teacher from a government school in Rohtak participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the Haryana Education Department suspended her from service.

According to an order issued by the District Elementary Education Officer, Rohtak, on June 10, guest teacher Sulekha Dalal was placed under suspension with effect from June 8. The order stated that she would not be permitted to leave her headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority, but did not specify the reasons for the action.

Dalal had come into the spotlight after a video of her speaking at the June 7 protest went viral online. In the clip, she is heard saying: “This is a fight; this time it is a fight of do or die. Now the mother of the cockroach has stepped into the field. We are with our children. One mother is the mother of the entire nation.”