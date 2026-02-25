After months of silence, a teacher hears her students again

For a teacher, a classroom is a space brimming with questions, laughter, whispers, the turn of pages… But for Sarvjeet Kaur, a schoolteacher from Fatehgarh Sahib, the familiar sounds consistently faded into an unsettling silence.

For months, Kaur struggled to hear her students clearly. What began as mild difficulty soon turned into a daily challenge. In class, she often had to ask children to repeat themselves, and in the staffroom, conversations with colleagues became strained. Gradually, the hearing impairment began to affect not just her work but her confidence.

“I always answered questions of students, but when I could not hear them properly, it felt like I was failing them,” she recalls. After trying conventional hearing aids without significant improvement and seeking treatment at multiple centres, Kaur reached Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. There, she was evaluated by senior ENT specialist Dr Surinder K Singhal and his team.