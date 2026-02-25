After months of silence, a teacher hears her students again

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
For a teacher, a classroom is a space brimming with questions, laughter, whispers, the turn of pages… But for Sarvjeet Kaur, a schoolteacher from Fatehgarh Sahib, the familiar sounds consistently faded into an unsettling silence.
For months, Kaur struggled to hear her students clearly. What began as mild difficulty soon turned into a daily challenge. In class, she often had to ask children to repeat themselves, and in the staffroom, conversations with colleagues became strained. Gradually, the hearing impairment began to affect not just her work but her confidence.
“I always answered questions of students, but when I could not hear them properly, it felt like I was failing them,” she recalls. After trying conventional hearing aids without significant improvement and seeking treatment at multiple centres, Kaur reached Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. There, she was evaluated by senior ENT specialist Dr Surinder K Singhal and his team.
According to Singhal, the case was medically complex. “When she came to us, her eardrum was perforated. She may have undergone a previous surgery at the local level. We operated, and there was some improvement. A hearing aid was fitted, but after some time it stopped helping,” he says.
With limited options left, the team advised her to undergo implantation of the Osia-3 system, an advanced bone-anchored hearing device. The surgery was performed successfully at GMCH-32. Unlike conventional hearing aids that amplify sound through the ear canal, the Osia-3 is part of a Bone-Anchored Hearing System (BAHA). It uses digital technology to transmit sound vibrations through the skull bone directly to the inner ear (cochlea), bypassing damaged portions of the outer or middle ear. This makes it particularly beneficial for patients with conductive or mixed hearing loss, and certain cases of single-sided deafness.
Four weeks after the procedure, the device was activated. The moment the system was switched on, the room fell still and then filled with emotion. “I could hear everything clearly. It felt like a miracle. For a teacher, communication is everything. I was finding it so difficult to manage the class and talk to my colleagues. Now I feel like I have my life and my career back,” Kaur says with her voice filled with emotion.
The change, according to the schoolteacher, has been transformative in ways both professional and deeply personal. She can now hear her students’ questions without hesitation, and is part of their world. She no longer depends on lip-reading while watching films.
“I love watching South Indian movies. Earlier, I would just follow the lip movements. Now I can hear the dialogues clearly,” she says. More than anything, she cherishes the small, sacred sounds she had missed. “I can hear the recitation at the gurdwara. I can speak to everyone without fear. It still feels unbelievable.”
Singhal explains that the Osia-3 system is more compact, powerful and discreet compared to earlier bone-anchored devices. “It bypasses the obstruction in the ear canal and middle ear by sending vibrations directly to the cochlea. Patients receive clearer sound quality, and because the system is smaller, it is less visible, which also boosts confidence,” he explains.
The expert adds that making such advanced technology available in a government hospital is significant. “This ensures that even patients from modest economic backgrounds can access cutting-edge auditory rehabilitation,” Singhal concludes.
