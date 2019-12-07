Teacher shot dead outside school: Kharar police issue lookout circular against victim’s husband

Sarbjeet Kaur Sarbjeet Kaur

A DAY after the murder of a private school teacher at Kharar, the district police issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the victim’s husband Harvinder Singh who went underground after the murder. Harvinder Singh is said to be the prime suspect in the case.

Sources in the police said that victim Sarbjeet Kaur had lodged a complaint against Harvinder alleging that he was threatening her and used to beat her up. She also alleged that the accused used to abuse her while they were staying together after returning from France.

“Sarbjeet lodged the complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal. The SSP marked an inquiry to SP

(City), following which the SP summoned Sarbjeet’s husband on November 25, but Harvinder Singh did not turn up,” an officer investigating the case told Chandigarh Newsline.

The officer said that instead of Harvinder, his mother Bhinder Kaur had come to meet the SP and told the police that his son had left the country and she was not aware of his whereabouts.

The officer said, “She was telling a lie as during the investigation, it came to light that Harvinder had come to meet his mother at his native place in Barnala district on November 10.”

The officer claimed that the investigation had indicated that Harvinder was the main suspect in the case.

Asked whether Harvinder and Sarbjeet were in touch with each other after their separation, the officer said that a common friend of the couple had said that they did not speak to each other. The officer said that they checked the cell phone of Sarbjeet and did not find Harvinder’s contact number saved in it.

After returning from France, the couple had worked in Rajasthan for around three months at some eateries but Harvinder was not interested in that work. After that, the couple moved to Punjab and Harvinder stopped working, following which differences cropped up between the couple.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they issued the LOC against Harvinder Singh.

Asked about the complaint lodged by Sarbjeet Kaur, the SSP said that she lodged the complaint, following which he marked an inquiry to the SP (City).

The SSP said that he asked Sarbjeet about threat perception but she did not seek any security and said that she wanted an FIR against her husband.

“Though she mentioned in the complaint that her husband was threatening her, when she was asked about it, she said that she only wanted her husband to be booked on the charge of domestic violence,” the SSP said.

On Friday, Sarbjeet’s body was cremated by her family after her post-mortem was conducted.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App