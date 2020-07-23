Teacher-poetess dies of cancer the day her book of poems is published

Gurpreet Kaur’s book is titled ‘Supneya De Dastkhat’ (A signature of dreams). Gurpreet Kaur’s book is titled ‘Supneya De Dastkhat’ (A signature of dreams).

On the day her first book was published, 29-year-old teacher and poetess Gurpreet Kaur ‘Geet’ (her nom-de-plume), died of cancer. She could only see the title page of her book on WhatsApp. Her family requested a publisher and got a physical copy of the book, a collection of poems, which was consigned to flames with her.

The book is yet to be officially released.

Diagnosed in May this year, Gurpreet was undergoing treatment at a Jalandhar-based hospital where she breathed her last early Monday.

Talking to The Indian Express, her elder brother, Kanwaljit Singh, who is a government school teacher, said Gurpreet was the youngest of the five siblings. She has pursued her graduation from Government College, Hoshiarpur, MA in English from Khalsa College, Jalandhar, and B.Ed from Ramgarhia College, Phagwara. She had cleared UGC-NET (National Entrance Test) in English and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Hailing from Pandori Nijjran village of Adampur block of Jalandhar district, she was teaching in Cambridge School, Adampur, and had earlier taught at Sant Bharhbhag Singh University, Adampur.

Gurpreet had started writing poetry in Punjabi over the past couple of years and her first book titled ‘Supneya De Dastkhat’ (A signature of dreams), published recently.

She used to write open poetry and had written on different topics including ‘Kalpana te Sach’, ‘Akhbar Darusat Karo’, ‘Jakhmi Hath’ etc.

Renowned author and poet Dr Lakhvinder Singh Johal expressed deep condolences on her demise at such a young age and shared her seven poems.

Gurpreet’s brother said that Parminder Sodhi, a renowned poet of Punjabi language, shared on his Facebook page that he had met her for a few minutes at a programme and had urged her to get her poems published.

She also used to attend several ‘Kavi Darbar’ and Mushyaras.

