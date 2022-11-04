scorecardresearch
Teacher held for molesting minor school student

A 35-YEAR-old teacher with a Government Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh was arrested for molesting, harassing a minor girl student Thursday.

The teacher was arrested under Section 354 of the IPC and sections 10, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim student lodged a police complaint against the teacher on Wednesday.

The teacher, who has two kids, was sent to judicial custody. Sources said that the victim recorded in her statement that the suspect used to tease and molest her earlier too. The victim reported in her complaint that on Wednesday, after the school time, the teacher called her in his room and started an obscene conversation with her.

Sources said that the victim reported that the teacher asked her if she had watched any obscene movies and if she had any relations with any boy etc. The victim reported that she got out of the room and came to her house. The victim narrated the incident to her mother, who further discussed it with her father. The victim’s parents along with her lodged a police complaint at the Sector 39 police station. The accused has been teaching in the school for a long time. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station. Police said that the victim recorded her statement before a duty magistrate.

