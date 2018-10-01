Teacher gets notice for filming schoolkids who use water pipeline to cross Ghaggar river

Gautam in the video had stated that he too was a victim as he would use the same pipeline in the absence of a bridge to reach school or return to his village. Gautam in the video had stated that he too was a victim as he would use the same pipeline in the absence of a bridge to reach school or return to his village.

The Haryana Education Department has served a show-cause notice to the teacher of Government Senior Secondary School Koti who raised his voice and shot a video of schoolchildren using a 20-ft-high water pipeline to access their school in the absence of a bridge at Morni village.

Brij Kishore Gautam, who teaches primary classes at the school, had been vocal in his criticism of the government and had voiced the concern of the villagers, especially school students of the government school who had to risk their lives and wade through the Ghaggar river. Gautam in the video had stated that he too was a victim as he would use the same pipeline in the absence of a bridge to reach school or return to his village. He said that for the last four years they had been requesting for the construction of a bridge but all in vain.

In the notice with the subject line saying “For not stopping children for crossing the river and instead making a video”, addressed to the principal of the school, it is stated, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that instead of stopping the school students from using the pipeline over the river, a JBT teacher of your school instead had shot a video of them, clip of which is attached. In this context, the explanation of the teacher concerned and your remarks be sent as soon as possible.”

The principal of the school P K Jain told Chandigarh Newsline, “Yes, a communication from the District Education office has been received to seek an explanation of the teacher. In fact, their contention is that as a teacher, he should have stopped the students from using the pipeline.”

When contacted, Gautam refused to comment on the issue. District Education Officer H S Saini did not respond to repeated calls and messages. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, through his personal assistant, told Chandigarh Newsline, “No I am not aware of this notice sent by the department. If this teacher has raised the issue, he is not at fault. Rather, he has brought the issue to our notice and immediately we announced this bridge.”

Gautam’s father Bhola Nand said that his son was being harassed because he raised the issue. “What was his fault — that he wants a bridge for villagers so that they don’t risk their lives? And is he making the students cross the pipeline? Rather he himself is crossing the pipeline with other students as there is no option and it was getting dark,” Bhola Nand said. “Should he leave the students alone at school?”

The education minister had visited the school last Friday and announced that the foundation stone of the bridge would be laid in October itself so that villagers, especially students, need not risk their lives.

