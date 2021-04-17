Punjab: Teacher booked for sexually harassing Class 10 student

After a complaint was submitted to the police, the teacher was booked under Section 354-A and arrested.

A teacher of a private school in Jalandhar has been booked for sexually harassing a Class 10 student after a ‘special class’ on April 12.

Angry relatives of the girl on Thursday thrashed the teacher and blackened his face after confronting him inside the classroom.

It has been alleged that the teacher asked one girl student to stay back on the pretext of giving her some extra lesson after the special class. The teacher has been accused to sexually harassing the girl during this time.

After the girl informed her family on April 15, the matter was brought to the notice of the principal who then sacked the teacher.

After a complaint was submitted to the police, the teacher was booked under Section 354-A and arrested.