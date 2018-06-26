Haryana: TCPD moves to recover land revenue arrears from builders

TCPD grants licence to builders for setting up of residential plotted colony, group housing colony, commercial colony, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) colonies. TCPD grants licence to builders for setting up of residential plotted colony, group housing colony, commercial colony, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) colonies.

The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has cancelled 19 licences and initiated recovery of outstanding dues as arrears of land revenue in 15 licences issued to developers across the state.

TCPD decided to recover the long-pending dues of developers and colonisers across Haryana on account of various town-level infrastructures and has started referring all such cases to the concerned district revenue authorities for recovery of arrears of land revenue.

“So far, 15 cases have been referred for recovery of outstanding dues as arrears of land revenue. Apart from this, 19 licences have been cancelled, wherein, notices under arrears of revenue would be issued after following due procedure. Decision to refer such cases to the revenue authorities has been taken because despite of providing relief from time to time, a few developers have yet failed to pay the External Development Charges (EDC) and Infrastructure Development Charges (IDC)”, said KM Pandurang, director, TCPD.

In order to provide town level infrastructure, the developers are required to pay EDC and IDC. However, few developers have failed to pay above charges and repeatedly requested for deferment of the payments.

“The requests were considered and EDC relief policies were formulated from time to time and relief was provided. Some developers defaulted in the payments. Notices were issued and opportunity of personal hearing was also granted as per rules. However, the recovery of the outstanding dues was not encouraging. Now, the department has started referring all such cases for recovery of arrears of land revenue to the revenue authorities”, Pandurang added.

