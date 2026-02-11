TCP fresh diktat: ensure time-bound redressal of grievances, transparency

The Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) has issued new guidelines to ensure transparency and time-bound redressal of public grievances about town and village planning, a TCP spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Complaints must be heard within 15 working days and resolved within 30 working days. If a complaint is not resolved within this period, it will be forwarded for further action within five working days. Appeals will be registered within five working days, and the hearing and review process will be completed within 30 working days. A final decision on appeals will be issued within 60 working days from the date of registration,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the objective of this grievance redressal system is to create a transparent and effective mechanism for resolving TCP-related complaints and to ensure the timely disposal of grievances at the local level.

Under the new system, grievance redressal authorities have been constituted at the divisional, sub-divisional and office levels, the spokesperson said.

At the Divisional Town Planning Office, a Divisional Town Planning Grievance Redressal Authority has been set up, where people can submit their complaints to the Town and Country Planner. If the complainant is not satisfied with the decision, an appeal can be filed before the State Town Planner.

Similarly, at the Sub-Divisional Town Planning Office, complaints can be submitted to the Assistant Town Planner, and in case of dissatisfaction, an appeal can be made to the Town and Country Planner.

About districts where Divisional Town Planning Offices are not available, the spokesperson said people of Chamba district can submit their complaints to the Town and Country Planner at Dharamshala, residents of Una district to the Town and Country Planner at Hamirpur, and residents of Bilaspur district to the Town and Country Planner at Mandi.

Story continues below this ad

At the Town Planning Office level, complaints can be filed with the Planning Officer and, if the complainant is not satisfied with the resolution, the complaint can be forwarded to the Town and Country Planner.

The spokesperson added that complainants could submit their grievances through a dedicated portal on the TCP website or in the prescribed format at the District Town Planner’s Office. “To ensure effective monitoring, a State Grievance Monitoring Committee will be constituted to review the grievance redressal process, and the committee will submit half-yearly reports to the government.”