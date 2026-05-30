TBRL to conduct high-calibre bomb trial at Ramgarh on Sunday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) will carry out a high-calibre bomb trial at its Ramgarh test range in Panchkula district on Sunday between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, officials said.
According to an official communication sent to the district administration, residents of Bhanu and Billa villages, which fall within the primary splinter danger zone, have been advised to stay indoors during the testing period as a precautionary measure.
Officials informed that fragments from the trial could reach an altitude of up to 1.5 kilometres and spread within a horizontal radius of around 2 kilometres from the point of burst. A safety cover extending up to 2 kilometres around the testing site will be enforced.
The trial is expected to be witnessed by senior Indian Air Force officials and will be conducted under strict defence safety protocols. Authorities have described it as a routine scientific test and urged residents not to pay heed to rumours.
In a letter to Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, TBRL Technology Director C. Sarkar requested civil authorities to ensure that people in the affected areas remain indoors during the scheduled window.
Local civic bodies and authorities in the following areas have been informed:
• Bhanu and Billa villages (Primary Splinter Danger Zone)
• Asrewali, Naggal, and Moginand
• Kishangarh and TMV Colony
• Areas under the Ramgarh Municipal Council
Residents in nearby localities have been asked to avoid unnecessary movement around the test range, and access to the restricted zone will be strictly monitored during the trial.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram