TBRL to conduct high-calibre bomb trial at Ramgarh on Sunday

According to an official communication sent to the district administration, residents of Bhanu and Billa villages, which fall within the primary splinter danger zone, have been advised to stay indoors during the testing period as a precautionary measure. (Representational)

The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) will carry out a high-calibre bomb trial at its Ramgarh test range in Panchkula district on Sunday between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, officials said.

According to an official communication sent to the district administration, residents of Bhanu and Billa villages, which fall within the primary splinter danger zone, have been advised to stay indoors during the testing period as a precautionary measure.

Officials informed that fragments from the trial could reach an altitude of up to 1.5 kilometres and spread within a horizontal radius of around 2 kilometres from the point of burst. A safety cover extending up to 2 kilometres around the testing site will be enforced.