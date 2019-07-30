Tax on food: All you need to know

Actor Rahul Bose’s tweet on two bananas got a five-star hotel in GST trouble when the Excise and taxation department penalised them for levying GST on tax-free items. The issue has raked a national debate. While citizens on twitter and all other social media sites are on with the debate, Chandigarh Newsline takes a look at all items which are tax-free and which invite a specific percentage of tax.

Items that are tax-free

Advertising

Prasadam supplied by religious places like temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, dargahs, etc

Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solutions or containing added anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water

Tax-free items in your kitchen

Fresh Vegetables

Fresh fruits

Unpacked Foodgrains

Unbranded Atta, Maida, Besan

Gur

Milk

Eggs

Curd

Lassi

Unpacked Paneer

Unbranded natural honey

Salt

Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked

Dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared.

Coconuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled

Fresh ginger, other than in processed form

Fresh turmeric, other than in processed form

Rice other than those put up in unit container

Soya beans, whether or not broken, of seed quality.

Puffed rice, commonly known as Muri, flattened or beaten rice, commonly known as Chira, parched rice, commonly known as khoi,

Pappad, by whatever name it is known, except when served for consumption

Bread (branded or otherwise), except when served for consumption and pizza bread

GST 5%*

Sugar

Tea

Roasted Coffee Beans

Edible oils

Skimmed milk power

Milk food for babies

Packed Paneer

Cashew Nuts

Raisin

*12%*

Butter

Ghee

Almonds

Fruit Juice

Packed coconut water

Processed vegetables, fruits, nuts,pickle, murabba, Chutney, Jam and Jelly

18%*

Pasta

Corn Flakes

Soups

Ice Creams