Tax on food: All you need to know

Actor Rahul Bose’s tweet on two bananas got a five-star hotel in GST trouble when the Excise and taxation department penalised them for levying GST on tax-free items. The issue has raked a national debate. While citizens on twitter and all other social media sites are on with the debate, Chandigarh Newsline takes a look at all items which are tax-free and which invite a specific percentage of tax.
Items that are tax-free
Prasadam supplied by religious places like temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, dargahs, etc
Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solutions or containing added anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water
Tax-free items in your kitchen
Fresh Vegetables
Fresh fruits
Unpacked Foodgrains
Unbranded Atta, Maida, Besan
Gur
Milk
Eggs
Curd
Lassi
Unpacked Paneer
Unbranded natural honey
Salt
Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked
Dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared.
Coconuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled
Fresh ginger, other than in processed form
Fresh turmeric, other than in processed form
Rice other than those put up in unit container
Soya beans, whether or not broken, of seed quality.
Puffed rice, commonly known as Muri, flattened or beaten rice, commonly known as Chira, parched rice, commonly known as khoi,
Pappad, by whatever name it is known, except when served for consumption
Bread (branded or otherwise), except when served for consumption and pizza bread
GST 5%*
Sugar
Tea
Roasted Coffee Beans
Edible oils
Skimmed milk power
Milk food for babies
Packed Paneer
Cashew Nuts
Raisin
*12%*
Butter
Ghee
Almonds
Fruit Juice
Packed coconut water
Processed vegetables, fruits, nuts,pickle, murabba, Chutney, Jam and Jelly
18%*
Pasta
Corn Flakes
Soups
Ice Creams