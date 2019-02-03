Tax evasion case: Police file supplementary chargesheet against IndSwift MD Munjal

THE CHANDIGARH Police have submitted a supplementary chargesheet against the managing director of Ind Swift, N R Munjal, in connection with alleged evasion of VAT (Value Added Tax) of Rs 66 crore.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed under section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 466 (Forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 13 (1)(d) read with Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case is scheduled for hearing on February 4, in the court of additional district and sessions judge Sushil Kumar Garg.

The case was registered on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary, AETC, excise and taxation department, Chandigarh. The alleged fraud pertains to 2011, when the Chandigarh excise and taxation department during checks of the returns, found that Rs 5.93 crore VAT was outstanding and issued a demand notice to Ind Swift. In 2018, the then Adviser to the Administrator, Parimal Rai, issued a notice to Ind Swift, after which the company provided documents to the taxation department as per which they have paid the VAT-assessed amount.

However, the assessment authorities learnt that the papers were forged. Income tax authorities conducted an inquiry and found that the accused, Bipin Mishra, an employee of Ind Swift, had managed to access the computer system in the I-T office through an agent and logged in to the system and changed the 55 entries in the computer with connivance of an agent who got it done through an employee of the department in March 2015. Bipen who was arrested by vigilance, disclosed that he took Rs 3.50 lakh from N R Munjal to procure the order in favour of Ind Swift, with the alleged “connivance of an agent.” Later, the VAT assessing authority have found that the firm had evaded the VAT amount from the excise and taxation department of UT of Rs 66 crore.

The investigation is still in progress and the role of officials of excise and taxation department of UT is also being probed.

The police had earlier filed chargesheet against Bipin Mishra. Munjal and Mishra are in judicial custody at present.