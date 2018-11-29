Tax evasion case: Court quashes summoning order to Amarinder Singh, son

In a major relief to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh, the Ludhiana court of additional sessions judge Rajeev K Beri quashed the summoning orders of a trial court for the father-son duo in three cases registered against them by the Income Tax department for alleged tax evasion.

Advertising

While one case is against the CM, two others are against Raninder Singh. The trial court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaapinder Singh (who was later replaced by CJM SK Goyal) had issued summons to the duo to attend hearings and face trial on April 24, 2017, following which they had filed revision petitions in the upper court, claiming that they had been wrongly summoned. The upper court has quashed summoning orders of the trial court.

The orders were issued verbally by the judge on Tuesday but written copy of orders was available on Wednesday. “Consequently, the three revision petitions are allowed. The impugned orders are set aside and the three above referred complaints are remanded back to trial court with a direction to pass a fresh order, in these complaints, keeping in mind the aforesaid circumstances, observations and applicable law,” the order said.

The court further noted that there was not ‘enough evidence’ to summon the father-son duo. The court has set December 10 as the next date of hearing in trial court for further proceedings.

Advertising

According to a complaint lodged by the I-T department, the Captain and his son were found to be owners of Marine Mansions in Dubai and several other properties in the United Kingdom. The complaint also alleged that Raninder was “settler” of Jacaranda Trust which they formed in the UK.

The father-son duo also allegedly carried out “undisclosed” financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC Private Bank Geneva Switzerland and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East).

The complaint against the Captain was filed by the I-T department under Section 277 (false statement in verification) of the Income Tax Act and several sections of IPC, including 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant), 177 (furnishing false information), 193 (false evidence) and 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 181 (false statement of oath), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 187 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance).

His son Raninder Singh is booked in two cases- one under Section 277 (false statement of verification) of IT Act and another under section 276-C (evasion of tax) of IT Act.