Tatkaal Samadhan scheme: Haryana to rectify anomalies in properties for a fee

The Haryana government has offered a “Tatkaal Samadhan” scheme for rectification of discrepancies in documents related to properties in urban areas if a fee of Rs 5,000 is paid.

An RTI activist, PP Kapoor, however, termed the scheme as “loot”, stating that the fault was that of a firm which had conducted a survey to make property IDs but allegedly left a large number of anomalies. Kapoor also sought a fresh survey of properties, besides action being taken against the firm that carried out the initial survey.

As per a decision of the government, the new scheme will cover discrepancies related to change of name, change of address, change of mobile number, updation of dues, size of property, change of category/use and change of status from unauthorised to authorised.

In a letter issued to the officers of civic bodies on Wednesday, the government said the new provision of “Tatkaal Samadhan” has been made live on the property tax management system portal to resolve certain issues. The letter read,

“It is being observed that in order to obtain the NDC (no dues certificate), sometimes citizens require the resolution of objections on the property tax management system portal immediately and are not in a position to wait.

In order to cater to this requirement, a new option for “Tatkaal Samadhan” has been introduced on the said portal.”

The removal of discrepancies in property documents is required for a no dues certificate from the municipal bodies.

The NoC is required for registration of documents in respect of sale, transfer, lease, gift and alienation, in any manner, of any land or building, situated within municipal limits.

On the basis of information procured under RTI Act, PP Kapoor said the government in 2018 had hired a private firm to conduct a property tax survey in urban areas. Kapoor said, “The citizens have complained about a large number of discrepancies in the survey of property IDs. The discrepancies are related to wrong name and excess or less area of their properties. Citizens had raised this issue before urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta too when he visited Karnal in March this year.”