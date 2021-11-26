Congress enacting ‘tamasha’ in Punjab: Tarun Chugh

BJP senior leader Tarun Chugh Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and state Congress president Navjot Sidhu are not on the same page due to their conflict of interest and have made “a tamasha” out of the entire state.

In a statement, the BJP general secretary said the way Channi and Sidhu have been going crossroads indicated clearly that the Congress high command had no idea how a sensitive border state like Punjab has been handed over to political “performers”.

On reports that Channi’s brother was involved in the Ludhiana City scam, Chugh said the BJP has always said that the Punjab Congress was nothing but “mafia gangs and corruption personified”.

He said the AAP and the Akali Dal, instead of making sensible statements and promises, were “ridiculing people of Punjab by making false and baseless promises”.