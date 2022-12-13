Tarn Taran RPG attack: 4 suspects who gave logistics support detained, says police

The Punjab Police Monday detained four persons for allegedly providing logistical support to two others to carry out a Rocket Propelled Grenade attack at a police station in Tarn Taran on December 9, a senior official said. The two suspects who carried out the attack remain at large.

The RPG was fired at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on Friday night, the fifth such attack on a security establishment in the state in the last 13 months. In the latest attack, the projectile hit a Saanjh Kendra adjoining the police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway. There was no casualty but window panes and a portion of the wall of the building were damaged.

IGP (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said four suspects who provided logistic support and motor cycles, in the RPG attack have been detained.

“The process to identify two people who executed the act is going on. I cannot disclose any name at this stage,” he said.

Gill said in one or two days, police will disclose more facts, including names of the people who were behind the attack. He said the investigation was being conducted under ADGP (Internal Security) R N Dhoke.