Chandigarh: Tarn Taran mechanic stole bikes in just eight minutes, say police

It took 32-year-old motor mechanic Gurwinder Singh just eight minutes to speed away with a Royal Enfield motorcycle in front of the attendants at busy ISBT-43 and nearby Sector 63 parking lots, said police.

Currently out on bail in a murder case from Amritsar jail, Singh was arrested for allegedly stealing nine motorcycles, including eight Royal Enfields, from Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Accused Singh of Mari Megha village in Tarn Taran district was arrested on Tuesday along with a stolen motorcycle, a screw diver and two small wire plugs, which were allegedly used by him to start motorcycles with a simple kick. Currently he is in police custody for three days.

Explaining his modus operandi, a police officer said Singh used to open the handle lock of motorcycles by opening its screws. “He used to cut the wire of the motorcycles, linked between self start and engine. Then, he used to link the cut wires with two plugs, which make the bike operational through a simple kick. Singh hardly took eight minutes to complete his job and usually stole motorcycles during nights,” said the officer, adding a clue about Singh was received from a recording of a Close Circuit Television camera installed in ISBT-43.

“He travelled from Patti to Chandigarh in roadways buses. In the parking lot of the ISBT-43 and Sector 63, which is nearby, he had identified some parked Bullets. He used to come on a stolen motorcycle of another brand, take a parking slip and deliberately park his bike near a selected Royal Enfield. Singh used to damage the parking slips, hence the attendants could not read the registration numbers, and he used to speed away with the Royal Enfields.”

Singh had sold five Bullets to local residents in Patti area and three were recovered from different places. The five motorcycles, which were being used by the local Patti residents, were without registration number plates.

Police said that Singh had told his family members and friends that he was doing a business of sale and purchase of second-hand motorcycles.

DSP Pawan Kumar said Tarn Taran police confirmed his involvement in a murder case over a rivalry three years back. “He was released on bail nine months back by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”