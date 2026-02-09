Tarn Taran law student shoots woman classmate dead, turns gun on self

The police said that their initial probe indicates "rejection during the Valentine’s Week proposal" on February 8.

A first-year student allegedly killed his classmate inside a classroom before shooting himself Monday morning at a private law college in Tarn Taran, Punjab, prompting the police to seal the campus.

Jagbir, ACP, confirmed Sandeep Kair died at the spot, and Prinsa Raj Singh was taken to a hospital shortly after. “The girl was sitting on the bench. Class had not yet started. Police are investigating where the accused youth got the pistol from,” he said, suspecting a licensed family weapon or an illegal one.

