Tarn Taran law student shoots woman classmate dead, turns gun on self

Meanwhile, the victim's mother said the college in Tarn Taran called her with misleading information.

By: Express News Service
2 min readTarn TaranFeb 9, 2026 04:35 PM IST
suicideThe police said that their initial probe indicates "rejection during the Valentine’s Week proposal" on February 8.
Make us preferred source on Google

A first-year student allegedly killed his classmate inside a classroom before shooting himself Monday morning at a private law college in Tarn Taran, Punjab, prompting the police to seal the campus.

Jagbir, ACP, confirmed Sandeep Kair died at the spot, and Prinsa Raj Singh was taken to a hospital shortly after. “The girl was sitting on the bench. Class had not yet started. Police are investigating where the accused youth got the pistol from,” he said, suspecting a licensed family weapon or an illegal one.

The police said that their initial probe indicates “rejection during the Valentine’s Week proposal” on February 8.

The shooting was captured on CCTV, showing a brief argument, after which Singh pulled out a pistol, pressed it to Kaur’s head, and fired at point-blank range at around 9 am. She collapses instantly.

Eyewitnesses said Singh reloaded the gun, and shot himself. Kaur’s friend rushed out screaming, alerting college authorities. The police were informed immediately, and the college was sealed off.

Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, said the college called her with misleading information. “My daughter left home in the morning. She had no argument with anyone. The teacher called, saying my daughter was badly injured, and I should come quickly,” she said.

Sandeep, whose father has passed away, leaves behind six sisters and a younger brother.

Story continues below this ad

Parents of other students vented their anger over what they called a security lapse. “There is no security for children here at all. No one checked if the student was entering with a pistol,” said a parent, calling for action against college management.

The Tarn Taran police said they are investigating the motive.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
EC claims ‘wholesale’ burning of objection forms, CJI says poll panel 'not helpless’
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement