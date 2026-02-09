Tarn Taran law student shoots woman classmate dead, turns gun on self

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A first-year student allegedly killed his classmate inside a classroom before shooting himself Monday morning at a private law college in Tarn Taran, Punjab, prompting the police to seal the campus.
Jagbir, ACP, confirmed Sandeep Kair died at the spot, and Prinsa Raj Singh was taken to a hospital shortly after. “The girl was sitting on the bench. Class had not yet started. Police are investigating where the accused youth got the pistol from,” he said, suspecting a licensed family weapon or an illegal one.
The police said that their initial probe indicates “rejection during the Valentine’s Week proposal” on February 8.
The shooting was captured on CCTV, showing a brief argument, after which Singh pulled out a pistol, pressed it to Kaur’s head, and fired at point-blank range at around 9 am. She collapses instantly.
Eyewitnesses said Singh reloaded the gun, and shot himself. Kaur’s friend rushed out screaming, alerting college authorities. The police were informed immediately, and the college was sealed off.
Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, said the college called her with misleading information. “My daughter left home in the morning. She had no argument with anyone. The teacher called, saying my daughter was badly injured, and I should come quickly,” she said.
Sandeep, whose father has passed away, leaves behind six sisters and a younger brother.
Parents of other students vented their anger over what they called a security lapse. “There is no security for children here at all. No one checked if the student was entering with a pistol,” said a parent, calling for action against college management.
The Tarn Taran police said they are investigating the motive.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The highly anticipated Indian movie Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is set to release on April 23, 2026. The film marks the on-screen reunion of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, after 18 years. The villain role will be played by Fahadh Faasil, who expressed his excitement to share the screen with both actors. He also announced a sequel to his blockbuster Aavesham.